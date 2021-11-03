Voting Tech Firm Smartmatic Sues OAN, Newsmax

By Khorri Atkinson (November 3, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Voting technology provider Smartmatic on Wednesday sued conservative media networks One America News Network and Newsmax Media Inc., accusing them of intentionally peddling election fraud conspiracy theories including unfounded claims that the firm's voting machines rigged votes in favor of President Joe Biden last year. Represented by Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP in separate defamation lawsuits, Smartmatic USA Corp. said the networks aired inaccurate reporting and conducted disinformation campaigns that claimed the company participated in a criminal conspiracy to rig and steal the 2020 U.S. election, undercutting their legal and ethical obligations. Smartmatic said the networks' actions have not only...

