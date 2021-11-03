Trader Who Profited From Illegal Illumina Tips Gets 3 Years

By Pete Brush (November 3, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday hit San Diego speculator Donald Blakstad with three years in prison for trading on insider information about gene tech company Illumina Inc. and separately for defrauding backers of one of his business ventures. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos directed Blakstad, 62, to report to custody on Jan. 7 and, pending a final round of briefing, put him on a likely course to make $667,000 of restitution to investors who backed his Midcontinental Petroleum Inc. business. At sentencing Judge Ramos turned aside a request by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to lock up Blakstad for 10...

