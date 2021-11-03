Ex-Trump DOJ Atty Can Rep Texas In Child Migrant Policy Suit

By Lauren Berg (November 3, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday refused to disqualify an attorney whose organization was founded by Stephen Miller — once an adviser to former President Donald Trump — in the Lone Star State's lawsuit seeking the continuation of a Trump-era immigration policy on child migrants, warning the parties against "personal attacks to further partisan causes." U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman denied the U.S. Department of Justice's motion to disqualify Gene Hamilton of America First Legal Foundation from representing Texas, rejecting the government's argument that Hamilton is "side switching" after leaving his government position as counselor to the U.S. attorney general...

