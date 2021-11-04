Ex-Chair Of Nevada Gaming Control Board Joins Covington

By Ivan Moreno (November 4, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP has hired the former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board to lend her litigation and regulatory expertise to the firm's gaming and sports betting practice. Sandra Douglass Morgan was the first African American to hold the post at the gaming board and only the second woman. She was involved in licensing gaming companies, operators, manufacturers and individuals. Morgan was also responsible for approving new games and devices, whether they were table games or mobile games that involved real-money wagering. "That experience definitely provided me with a really good view into all of the different approvals that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS