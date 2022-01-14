Florida Justices Set To Tackle 'Disinterested' Appraiser Debate

By Shawn Rice (January 14, 2022, 11:54 AM EST) -- The Florida high court recently agreed to address what it means for an appraiser to be "disinterested," in a case that will impact who can be hired by policyholders as part of the often-contentious insurance appraisal process in the Sunshine State. The appraisal process — as required by some insurance policies — is designed to obtain swift resolution of the value of a loss when a policyholder and the insurer can't agree on that estimate. However, clashes over the neutrality of the appraisers involved are a growing problem, as observers say this lack of bias on appraisers' part is essential to...

