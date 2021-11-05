Jackson Walker Nabs Ex-Thompson & Knight Real Estate Duo

By Jessica Corso (November 5, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Jackson Walker LLP has hired a pair of Thompson & Knight LLP real estate finance attorneys, including the former head of that firm's real estate and banking practice, as partners in Dallas. Andrew Ingrum and Michelle Vincent Parker have joined Jackson Walker's finance and banking practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Parker was a Thompson & Knight attorney for 13 years, and Ingrum spent 25 years at the firm, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Ingrum was appointed the leader of Thompson & Knight's real estate and banking practice last year, according to a Facebook post by the firm. Earlier this year, Thompson &...

