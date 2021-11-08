Disability Claim Ruling Holds ERISA Fiduciary Duty Lessons

By Mark DeBofsky (November 8, 2021, 12:12 PM EST) -- Every claim for group long-term disability benefits requires input from the claimant's employer. While employers are not typically asked whether they support their employee's disability claim, in some instances, employers have undermined an employee's claim by asserting the employee was fired for performance issues rather than acknowledge the employee ceased working due to disability. A recent federal court ruling authored by U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts is an example of such a situation. Judge Woodlock's ruling in Host v. First Unum Life Insurance Co.[1] admonished a disability insurer for accepting an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS