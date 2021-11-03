Judge Wants More Info Before OK'ing $27.5M Block.one Deal

By Dean Seal (November 3, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said he won't approve a proposed $27.5 million securities settlement over a cryptocurrency company's $4 billion initial coin offering until the lead plaintiff explains what work its attorneys performed and how the settlement will be administered. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order Wednesday asking lead plaintiff Crypto Assets Opportunity Fund LLC to answer a dozen questions about its deal with Block.one resolving claims that the crypto company violated securities law with its $4 billion ICO for so-called EOS tokens, its proprietary digital asset. The proposed settlement would form a settlement class of EOS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS