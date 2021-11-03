VA Nurse Practitioners Ink $160M Deal Resolving OT Claims

By Hailey Konnath (November 3, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to shell out $160 million to resolve claims that U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs nurse practitioners and physicians assistants were forced to work unpaid overtime, counsel for the workers announced Wednesday. The approximately 3,200 class members claimed they worked overtime to update patients' electronic health records and to monitor and respond to patient-related notifications, but weren't compensated for that work. The settlement is one of the largest reached in an overtime case involving federal employees, according to a statement from Provost Umphrey Law Firm LLP, which represented the workers. The deal secured final approval from a...

