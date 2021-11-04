$1B Power Line Rejection A Reminder Of Grid Project Hurdles

By Keith Goldberg (November 4, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Voters' veto of a $1 billion power line in Maine underscores the persistent challenges to building transmission needed to get more clean energy on the grid and how they will complicate state and federal plans to combat climate change, experts say. The potential demise of the New England Clean Energy Connect project comes as legislative and regulatory action to encourage new transmission development ramps up, from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission convening a joint task force with state utility regulators this month to a federal budget reconciliation bill that offers grants for transmission siting. But experts say that Maine voters' passage...

