General Jurisdiction Trend Grows With NY High Court's Ruling

By Jaclyn Grodin and Isabel Sukholitsky (November 4, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 landmark decision in Daimler AG v. Bauman,[1] courts around the country have been reexamining their prior holdings addressing whether a company consents to personal jurisdiction solely by registering to do business in a state — known as consent-by-registration — as plaintiffs have looked for alternative theories to circumvent the increasingly narrow scope of general jurisdiction.[2] Last month, New York's highest court put the issue to rest in the state, holding that a foreign corporation's registration to do business pursuant to the Business Corporation Law, Section 1301(a), does not confer general jurisdiction on New York courts....

