Faulty Dirt Bike Caused Maryland Tween's Amputated Finger

By Max Jaeger (November 4, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A 12-year-old Baltimore boy had to get part of his finger amputated after it got caught in the chain of a faulty dirt bike, according to a Maryland federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. The minor plaintiff, identified in court papers as B.N., and his mother, Denisha Bratten, claim Baltimore Motorsports negligently sold them the allegedly busted bike, which manufacturer and co-defendant Zhejiang Apollo Sporting Product Co. should have known was prone to failure. "These bikes are manufactured, marketed and sold to be used by adults and young people B.N.'s age. Using an Apollo motorbike should not result in half your finger being...

