Calif. Justices Mull Evidentiary Standard In Retaliation Cases

By Craig Clough (November 3, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Arguing a case certified to the California Supreme Court by the Ninth Circuit, the state's labor commissioner contended Wednesday that courts considering summary judgment in worker retaliation cases should apply a worker-friendly evidentiary standard in California's labor code rather than the U.S. Supreme Court's McDonnell Douglas standard. The Ninth Circuit certified the question to the California Supreme Court in December in a case brought by a PPG Industries employee who claimed the global paint supplier fired him for complaining about an unethical directive from his manager. The federal appellate court said it found "widespread confusion" in the courts on whether to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS