Fecal Testing Startup Founders Can't Flush SEC Charges

By Lauren Berg (November 3, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The co-founders of shuttered fecal testing startup uBiome can't ditch a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over allegations they used a fraudulent insurance billing scheme to raise $60 million from duped investors, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer denied Jessica Richman and Zachary Apte's bid to dismiss the suit, rejecting their contention that the SEC wasn't specific enough in its claims that they kept investors in the dark about improper billing practices while the company pulled off a $60 million fundraising round in 2018. Judge Breyer said the SEC isn't...

