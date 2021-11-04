Shareholder Says Macy's Lacks Strategy For The Digital Age

By Benjamin Horney (November 4, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Macy's shareholder said Thursday the iconic retailer must take steps to ensure prosperity in the digital age, including soliciting proposals from private equity firms to strengthen its e-commerce business, partnering with electric vehicle companies to offer charging stations in its parking lots and accepting cryptocurrency as payment. NuOrion Advisors LLC believes Macy's Inc. has the potential to remain a giant of industry in the modern era, but there are significant moves it must make, according to a statement. The registered investment adviser is demanding Macy's form a digital special committee to evaluate how the company can best position itself for...

