Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shkreli Won't Take The Stand At FTC Antitrust Trial

By Rachel Scharf (November 4, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Martin Shkreli has informed a Manhattan federal judge that he will not attend a December bench trial on the Federal Trade Commission's allegations that he and his company, Vyera Pharmaceuticals, monopolized the market for a lifesaving parasitic drug.

The disgraced former pharmaceutical executive said Wednesday that he's opted not to take the stand in the civil antitrust trial after U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote denied his request to testify remotely from prison, where he's serving a seven-year sentence for a separate securities fraud conviction.

While Shkreli's motion was heavily redacted, court records indicate that his opposition to in-person testimony was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!