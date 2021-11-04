Shkreli Won't Take The Stand At FTC Antitrust Trial

By Rachel Scharf (November 4, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Martin Shkreli has informed a Manhattan federal judge that he will not attend a December bench trial on the Federal Trade Commission's allegations that he and his company, Vyera Pharmaceuticals, monopolized the market for a lifesaving parasitic drug. The disgraced former pharmaceutical executive said Wednesday that he's opted not to take the stand in the civil antitrust trial after U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote denied his request to testify remotely from prison, where he's serving a seven-year sentence for a separate securities fraud conviction. While Shkreli's motion was heavily redacted, court records indicate that his opposition to in-person testimony was...

