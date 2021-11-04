Contractor COVID Vax Mandate Deadline Extended To Jan. 4

By Daniel Wilson (November 4, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The White House on Thursday extended the deadline for federal contractors to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to Jan. 4, bringing it in line with two contentious vaccination rules issued the same day. Under the extended deadline, federal contractors will effectively have more than a month longer than the original Dec. 8 deadline to get employees vaccinated, as the original deadline required workers to be "fully vaccinated" by that date, meaning they needed their final dose two weeks beforehand. The new deadline requires contractor employees to have "the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated" by Jan. 4. That brings the...

