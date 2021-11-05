Morgan Stanley Unit To Settle Claims It Exposed Client Data

By Sarah Jarvis (November 5, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a consolidated suit brought by current and former Morgan Stanley clients over data security incidents tied to the bank's disposal of computer hardware, after the parties indicated they reached an agreement to settle the proposed class action. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in a one-page order Thursday that the case is dismissed without prejudice, noting it could be reopened within 45 days if the settlement between Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and the customers isn't consummated. Without disclosing the settlement terms, the parties said in a joint letter Wednesday that the plaintiffs plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS