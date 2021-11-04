Atlanta Attys Say COVID-19 Test Site Forced Their Relocation

By Rosie Manins (November 4, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Three Atlanta-based personal injury trial lawyers have sued their landlord over claims that the disruption from a COVID-19 testing site set up next door to their office forced them to relocate from their building and incur damages. W. Winston Briggs, Todd M. Yates and Edward T. McAfee alleged Wednesday in a state court suit that Spring & 17th Atlanta LLC breached the lease agreement for a Midtown building they had occupied since January 2020 by leasing an adjoining space to a coronavirus testing operation in the spring. The attorneys and their companies — W. Winston Briggs LLC, Yates Law LLC and...

