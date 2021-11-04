DOD Proposes Version 2.0 For Cybersecurity Program

By Daniel Wilson (November 4, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday it will overhaul its pending program requiring defense contractors to meet certain minimum cybersecurity requirements by streamlining compliance rules, allowing for self-attestation of compliance and removing requirements unique to the program. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 stems from an internal review launched in March, following more than 850 comments responding to the DOD's initial CMMC interim rule released in September 2020, according to the department. It is intended among other goals to cut red tape for small- and medium-sized contractors, the DOD said. "CMMC 2.0 will dramatically strengthen the cybersecurity of the defense industrial...

