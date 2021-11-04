Texas Panel Won't End Fen-Phen Atty Malpractice Fight

By Michelle Casady (November 4, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- In a case the Texas Supreme Court kicked back to it last year, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals on Thursday once again sided against an attorney seeking an early end to claims he improperly withheld a cut of a Fen-Phen settlement he secured for 4,000 former clients. This time, the Houston appellate court determined George Fleming and Fleming & Associates LLP's win in a test trial involving six plaintiffs wasn't enough to dispose of the claims of the remaining thousands of clients. Fleming had argued the claims should be barred by collateral estoppel, a prohibition on relitigating settled issues. The trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS