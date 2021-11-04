How NYC Property Owners Can Manage Snow And Ice Liability

By Nicholas Hurzeler and Gregory Katz (November 4, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- As winter nears, property owners are reminded that New York law imposes liability for sidewalk accidents resulting from slip and falls on snow and ice. Within the city of New York, Administrative Code Section 7-210 imposes liability on the owners of real property — other than single-family dwellings — to maintain an abutting sidewalk in a reasonably safe condition, which includes the removal of snow and ice.[1] Some of the most important issues in this area of the law were recently reaffirmed by the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division's Second Department in Zamora v. David Caccavo LLC.[2] In particular, the...

