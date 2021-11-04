Feds Aim To Hone 1MDB Evidence At Ex-Goldman Exec's Trial

By Stewart Bishop (November 4, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Thursday sought to shape the scope of evidence to be used at the upcoming trial of former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng over a purported $2.7 billion fraud on Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd. Ng is due to be tried in January on charges of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering conspiracy after being indicted in 2018 alongside Goldman, its former Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner and financier Jho Low. The charges stem from an alleged scheme to bribe various Malaysian and Emirati officials and to circumvent the internal accounting...

