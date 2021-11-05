Restaurant Group Urges 9th Circ. To Undo Berkeley Gas Ban

By Morgan Conley (November 5, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The California Restaurant Association told the Ninth Circuit it must overturn Berkeley's ban on natural gas infrastructure in newly constructed buildings, arguing that the ban is just an "end-run" to ban gas appliances themselves. The restaurant advocacy group, in an opening brief Wednesday, urged the circuit court to vacate U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' ruling that upheld Berkeley's 2019 ban on new natural gas hookups in the city. The group told the Ninth Circuit that the "laudable goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions" doesn't mean cities can get away with crafting local ordinances specifically to evade the federal Energy Policy and...

