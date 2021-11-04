Shoppers Say Sephora's Data-Sharing Violations Are Ongoing

By Victoria McKenzie (November 4, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Two shoppers suing cosmetics giant Sephora say that it doesn't matter when California consumer privacy laws went into effect, since their proposed class action complaint accuses the company of illegally sharing their consumer transaction data on a continuing basis. In an opposition memo filed Wednesday in California federal court, Shani Hayden and Sowbhagia Naidu said the court should reject Sephora's motion to dismiss, which claims that the triggering incident occurred several months before the California Consumer Privacy Act became enforceable. Sephora was "misreading" their allegations, which describe the alleged illegal activity as an ongoing behavior, the women said. Hayden first filed...

