Bimbo Beats Suit Over Entenmann's 'All Butter' Cake Label

By Dave Simpson (November 4, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed a putative class action claiming Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. falsely advertised a line of pound cake as an "All Butter Loaf," ruling Thursday that reasonable consumers would know to check the ingredients list before purchasing the cakes. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman tossed Monica Boswell's suit against Pennsylvania-based Bimbo, whose subsidiary Entenmann's is accused of making the bogus butter claims, rejecting Boswell's argument that the "All Butter" label would lead consumers into believing that it contains no butter alternatives, like vegetable oils. "Taken literally, the description could be understood to mean that the product...

