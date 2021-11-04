Claims Court Denies Blue Origin Protest Of $2.9B SpaceX Deal

By Daniel Wilson (November 4, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Thursday denied Blue Origin's high-profile protest of a $2.94 billion NASA contract awarded to SpaceX for a system to land astronauts on the moon again. Judge Richard A. Hertling's decision is sealed, but NASA announced it was notified by the court that he had rejected Blue Origin Federation LLC's protest and upheld the agency's selection of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for its Human Landing System, or HLS, contract, a demonstration mission for a lunar landing system. "NASA will resume work with SpaceX under the Option A contract as soon as possible," the agency said. "In addition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS