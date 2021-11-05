DOI Gives 3 Tribes Go-Ahead To Begin Independent Leasing

By Clark Mindock (November 5, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Three tribes in the Southwest have had their legal authority to govern leasing of their Indian trust lands approved, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs says. The approvals were announced Wednesday under the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Home Ownership Act of 2012 that was intended to give tribes greater self-governance over their lands and economies. The California and Arizona tribes will now be able to make long-term leasing for a variety of reasons on their lands without first having those leases approved by the U.S. Department of Interior. "The HEARTH Act continues to be valuable for tribal governments seeking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS