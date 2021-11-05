FCC Urged To Crack Down On Apartment Internet Monopolies

By Nadia Dreid (November 5, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission needs to do more to prevent internet service providers from hatching "sweetheart deals" with landlords to get a monopoly in certain apartment buildings, a think tank has told the agency. At the very least, the agency should require companies to disclose where and when they have agreements with landlords in multitenant environments — but at best, New America's Open Technology Institute told the agency Thursday, it should ban the most restrictive of these practices. The think tank was responding to the FCC's bid to "refresh the record" on the subject of broadband competition in multitenant environments after President...

