Ill. Judge Sees No Injury Over Partial Reveal In Debt Letter

By Lauraann Wood (November 4, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Thursday permanently tossed proposed class claims that a Georgia debt collection firm violated federal law by sending a letter that revealed part of a man's account number, saying he hasn't shown how the disclosure could injure him. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said Illinois resident Tyrone Brewer's proposed class claims against the Law Offices of Mitchell D. Blum & Associates LLC and CF Medical LLC, another debt collector, must be dismissed with prejudice because they fail to establish that he'd suffered an injury under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Spokeo v. Robins. Brewer argued that disclosing...

