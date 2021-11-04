Pepsi Can't Use Mtn Dew 'Rise' During Coffee Co. TM Dispute

By Lauren Berg (November 4, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge preliminarily blocked PepsiCo from using the challenged "Mtn Dew Rise Energy" mark in marketing a recently launched canned energy drink Thursday while it fights a coffee company's trademark infringement claims. Rise Brewing claimed in its June complaint that PepsiCo is threatening to drown out its cold brew with a same-name product sold on the exact same shelves, and in a 24-page order, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield granted the coffee startup's bid for a preliminary injunction to stop PepsiCo from using the "Rise" mark while the case proceeds. The judge said Rise Brewing has shown...

