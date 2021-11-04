Jack In The Box Says Crypto Exchange Ripped Off Its Mascot

By Craig Clough (November 4, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Jack in the Box launched a lawsuit in California federal court Wednesday alleging cryptocurrency marketplace FTX US stole the nationwide fast food chain's "Jack" mascot to make its own "Moon Man" mascot, a similar yet "inferior" white and sphere-headed character with a simplistic facial design. Jack in the Box was founded in 1951 and around 70 years ago developed its Jack mascot, the company said. The Jack mascot has become well-known to television viewers since 1995, when it began appearing in hundreds of commercials as a "humorous, no-nonsense businessman famously voiced by Dick Sitting," according to the suit. In 2019, FTX's...

