Utah Justices Punt On Bullet Maker's Lead Poisoning Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 5, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Utah Supreme Court has sent back to federal court a lawsuit by a worker who claims a bullet manufacturer intentionally exposed him to lead, saying the district judge must determine which state law the employee's claims are governed under — the Workers' Compensation Act or the Occupational Disease Act. The state's high court on Thursday handed a "daunting assignment" to the federal court, to first choose which Utah statute applies and then, if necessary, to decide if an exception found in one worker injury law, which allows for civil action, exists in the other. Layne Kay claims his former employer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS