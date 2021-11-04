Ex-Rivian Exec Says Electric Car Co. Has 'Toxic Bro Culture'

By Hailey Konnath (November 4, 2021, 11:39 PM EDT) -- A former marketing executive at electric truck maker Rivian hit her former employer with gender discrimination and retaliation claims Thursday, alleging in a complaint filed in California state court that she was abruptly fired after flagging "toxic bro culture" at the company. Laura Schwab, who was the vice president of sales and marketing, said in her suit that she was drawn to Rivian because of the supposedly fantastic culture its CEO Robert "RJ" Scaringe touted. But after joining the company, she came face-to-face with a "textbook pattern of gender bias that, unfortunately, women who attain senior executive levels too often continue...

