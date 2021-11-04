Facebook 'Crushed' Photo App Rival, Antitrust Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (November 4, 2021, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Facebook used anti-competitive practices to crush now-defunct photo app Phhhoto Inc., the company said in a New York federal court suit filed Thursday — the latest antitrust suit levied against the social media giant. Facebook was hit with an antitrust suit Thursday by the now-defunct photo app Phhhoto. (AP) Phhhoto claims that Facebook Inc. founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg used the app himself in 2014, and the company was approached by Facebook executives interested in the technology. But instead of buying into Phhhoto, Facebook ripped off its features and blocked it out of interoperability it previously had with Facebook's own photo app Instagram,...

