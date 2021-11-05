Monmouth Reaches New $4B Sale Deal Built By 4 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (November 5, 2021, 11:34 AM EDT) -- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. for about $4 billion, including debt, the companies said Friday, in a transaction guided by four law firms that follows a turbulent year in which Monmouth faced activist pressure and dealt with multiple deals gone bad. The deal will see Massachusetts-based ILPT gain a complementary real estate investment trust in New Jersey-based Monmouth. The REIT owns and operates properties covering more than 26 million square feet of space, the companies said. Formed in 1968, Monmouth primarily focuses on single tenant, net-leased industrial properties. ILPT is represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth...

