Gambia's Bid For Myanmar Posts Too Risky, Facebook Says

By Dave Simpson (November 5, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Gambia's request for the private Facebook communications of Myanmar officials does not grapple with the privacy, national security and human rights implications of such a bid, the social media giant said in a D.C. federal court filing Thursday. Gambia is seeking the posts and pages as part of its arbitration in the International Court of Justice against Myanmar for allegedly inciting genocide through Facebook posts. But Facebook said Thursday the coastal West African nation does not address the serious risk of turning over six years of private conversations by military leaders, "however unsympathetic" they may be. "The order's refusal to wrestle with these...

