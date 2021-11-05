MLS Hires Firm To Probe Team's Handling Of Abuse Claims

By Rachel Scharf (November 5, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer has hired Canadian law firm Rubin Thomlinson LLP to review the Vancouver Whitecaps' handling of sexual misconduct allegations against two coaches for the now-defunct women's team in 2008 and 2011, according to a Thursday announcement. The investigation comes after former Whitecaps players went public with accusations against Hubert Busby Jr., the now-suspended head coach of the Jamaican women's national team, and Bob Birarda, a former Canadian national team coach currently facing criminal sexual abuse charges. Ex-Whitecaps player Malloree Enoch told The Guardian last week that the MLS team took no serious action following her 2011 complaints that Busby attempted...

