Boeing Board Inks $238M Deal To End 737 Max Derivative Suit

By Linda Chiem (November 5, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Boeing's board of directors has reached a $237.5 million deal to end a shareholder derivative suit alleging it failed to adequately oversee development of the 737 Max jets, which were involved in a pair of deadly crashes that left 346 people dead, according to documents filed in Delaware Chancery Court late Friday. Aircraft maker Boeing has reached a $237.5 million deal to end a shareholder suit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Attorneys for the New York and Colorado pension funds serving as lead plaintiffs in the consolidated litigation told Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn in court filings Friday that in addition to...

