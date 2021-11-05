Twitter Seeks Stay, Special Review Of $3B Deal Suit In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (November 5, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Twitter Inc. board panel has asked the Delaware Chancery Court for a six-month stay of a stockholder suit accusing the company of spending $3 billion to appease "aggressive" stockholders bent on CEO Jack Dorsey's ouster, arguing that an independent special committee should weigh the derivative claims and litigation prospects. The social media giant's committee filed an unredacted version of the stay motion late Thursday, two days after Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster rejected a committee bid for confidential treatment of briefing on the stay motion. Vice Chancellor Laster in September refused to dismiss the stockholder-filed action, which accused Twitter's board...

