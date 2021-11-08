Video Evidence Revives NJ ShopRite Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Mike Curley (November 8, 2021, 3:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has sent back to a lower court a woman's suit alleging she slipped and fell on a spilled liquid in a ShopRite, saying a jury, not the judge, should decide whether video evidence shows an employee was aware of the spill. In an opinion filed Friday, the two-judge panel reversed a summary judgment against Shirley Broadnax, who had argued the trial court was wrong to grant the win to AJS Supermarkets LLC, which runs the supermarket in question. According to the opinion, surveillance video shows an AJS employee at the Union County store walking by...

