Importer Fights To Keep Duty Waiver Typo Suit Alive

By Alex Lawson (November 5, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A steel importer implored the U.S. Court of International Trade to keep alive its challenge of national security tariffs levied against its products, stressing that the merchandise could have been spared if not for a minor typographical error. Importer Voestalpine USA LLC was denied an exclusion from a 25% steel tariff due to a minor error in its submission that the company said ought to have been corrected by the U.S. Department of Commerce before the exclusion took hold. The agency has moved to dismiss the case, drawing more fire from the importer on Thursday. "The failure of the tariff numbers...

