Stroock Adds 3 New Attorneys To Its Miami Office

By Madison Arnold (November 8, 2021, 12:11 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP added three new attorneys, including one partner, to its Miami office, where they'll join the firm's national litigation practice. Naim S. Surgeon joined the office as partner and Mario O. Marin and Ta'Ronce M. Stowes were added as associates, Stroock announced late last week. That brings the New York-based firm's total lateral hires this year to 25. "The welcomed addition of Naim, Mario and Ta'Ronce is a tangible result of Stroock's continued development in South Florida," Miami managing partner Laura Besvinick said in a statement. "We're thrilled that they have joined us and look forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS