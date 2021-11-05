DOD's Cybersecurity Overhaul Creates New FCA Risk

By Daniel Wilson (November 5, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's proposed overhaul to its contractor cybersecurity requirements should be simpler to comply with than the previous version, but a purportedly beneficial allowance for self-assessment comes with an increased risk of False Claims Act liability. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0, introduced Thursday after a monthslong departmental review, is intended to streamline the CMMC program and reduce compliance burdens on defense contractors and subcontractors, the DOD said, including by heavily limiting the previous requirement that all contractors get third-party certification for their cybersecurity programs. But allowing contractors that don't handle particularly sensitive national security information to self-assess and self-attest their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS