Up Next At High Court: Eclectic Arguments End Nov. Session

By Jimmy Hoover (November 5, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- After tackling the culture war issues of abortion and gun rights in the first week of November, the U.S. Supreme Court will focus on a broader array of legal questions to close out its November argument session, hearing cases involving defective trademarks, state secrets privilege and the city of Austin's ban on most digital billboards. The court will hear five cases the week of Nov. 8, covering the gamut from the authority of courts to allow privileged evidence of electronic surveillance to the level of First Amendment scrutiny the justices should apply to Austin's digital billboard ban. Here are the cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS