Fed. Circ. Quickly Rejects Do-Over In MV3's IP Loss

By Britain Eakin (November 5, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday backed a jury verdict in the Western District of Texas clearing Roku of infringement and quashing MV3's bid for a new trial in a $41 million dollar dispute over its streaming media technology patent. A three-judge panel handed down a one-line order summarily affirming the October 2020 jury verdict two days after oral argument in the appeal. During Wednesday's hearing, the panel suggested MV3 Partners LLC had waived its right to object to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's handling of claim construction in the case, even though one judge raised concerns that Judge Albright had abused...

