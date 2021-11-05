Aspen Owes $1.75M In Hail Coverage Suit, Texas Jury Says

By Eli Flesch (November 5, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. owes a Texas investment firm about $1.75 million for hail damage the company's buildings sustained in two storms, a federal jury said, finding that Aspen violated its policies despite not getting prompt notice of the claims. The Thursday verdict caps Aspen's fight against Yin Investments USA LP, which had seen the investment firm countersue in an effort to secure coverage for hail damage to two of its commercial buildings in Longview and Nacogdoches, Texas. Yin had argued that it met all the conditions it needed to in order to secure coverage from Aspen, according to court documents,...

