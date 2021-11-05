Northern Arapaho Asks 10th Circ. To Reverse $1.5M Gov't Win

By Jasmin Jackson (November 5, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Northern Arapaho Tribe has urged the Tenth Circuit not to let the government escape reimbursing it for over $1.5 million in third-party health care costs, arguing that forcing the nation to divert funds to pay for the costs is a "dilemma" that Congress has sought to avoid. In a brief filed Thursday, the Northern Arapaho fired back at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' October bid to dodge $1.5 million in contract support costs, including administrative and overhead expenses, from health care services provided under a program with the department's Indian Health Service, arguing that IHS has an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS