Dozens Of State AGs Probe Rent-A-Center's Fintech Unit

By Elise Hansen (November 5, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Rent-A-Center disclosed Friday that its fintech subsidiary, Acima, faces an investigation from nearly 40 state attorneys general over its business practices, which are also under scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Texas-headquartered Rent-A-Center Inc. said in a regulatory filing that it received a letter from Nebraska's attorney general on Nov. 1 stating that dozens of other state attorneys general have banded together in a multistate investigation into Acima's "business acts and practices." The filing did not provide further details about the nature of the probe, and representatives for Rent-A-Center and Acima did not immediately respond to a request for comment...

