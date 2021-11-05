Biden Admin. Urges Ariz. Judge To Keep Vax Mandate Intact

By Alyssa Aquino (November 5, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged an Arizona federal court to allow executive orders requiring certain federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the state attorney general couldn't show the vaccine mandate unconstitutionally excluded undocumented immigrants. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich had requested an injunction temporarily blocking a pair of President Joe Biden's executive orders mandating that tens of millions of Americans be vaccinated by Nov. 22, arguing that the vaccine mandate violated the Constitution's equal protection clause by favoring undocumented immigrants, who aren't covered. But the Biden administration pressed a court to keep the mandate intact. Equal protection allegations...

